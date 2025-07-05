Rohit Grover Sells 1,333 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,350. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

