Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.01. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

