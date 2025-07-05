RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

