RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

RSF opened at $14.61 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation's ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A.

