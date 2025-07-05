Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,175,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,101% from the average session volume of 67,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Trading Down 16.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
