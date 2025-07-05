Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,175,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,101% from the average daily volume of 67,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.95.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

