Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $28.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,082.36. This trade represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $111,005.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,619.34. The trade was a 27.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,766 shares of company stock valued at $765,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 766,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

