Reviewing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and BGSF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $196.81 million 0.11 -$3.15 million $0.51 1.89 BGSF $272.50 million 0.29 -$3.34 million ($0.31) -22.73

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BGSF. BGSF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of BGSF shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of BGSF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPAR Group and BGSF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BGSF 0 0 1 1 3.50

BGSF has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGSF has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -1.60% -37.54% -15.68% BGSF -1.22% -3.96% -2.11%

Summary

BGSF beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

