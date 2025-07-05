Reviewing Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) & Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Premier alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 5.68% 8.79% 4.86% Revvity 10.35% 7.73% 4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and Revvity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.35 billion 1.35 $119.54 million $0.57 38.61 Revvity $2.76 billion 4.33 $270.39 million $2.35 43.11

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Premier. Premier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Premier pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Premier pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Revvity pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Premier and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 6 0 0 2.00 Revvity 0 4 10 1 2.80

Premier currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Revvity has a consensus price target of $123.64, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Revvity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity is more favorable than Premier.

Summary

Revvity beats Premier on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions. This segment also provides the ASCENDrive programs for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices; SURPASS Performance Group services; and STOCKD, an e-commerce platform, as well as direct sourcing business; SaaS informatics products; supply chain co-management services; purchased services contracts; direct sourcing solutions; and supply chain resiliency programs. The Performance Services segment provides technology and services platform with offerings that help optimize performance in three main areas, including clinical intelligence, margin improvement, and value-based care under the PINC AI brand; third party administrator services and management of health benefit programs under the Contigo Health brand; and digital invoicing and payables services that offers financial support services to healthcare product suppliers and service providers under the Remitra brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.