Reviewing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ondas has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeknik has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $7.19 million 46.83 -$38.01 million ($0.58) -3.23 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ondas and iTeknik”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ondas and iTeknik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ondas currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than iTeknik.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -412.92% -232.07% -47.40% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ondas beats iTeknik on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

