Reviewing GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) & Its Rivals

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODUCTS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GE HealthCare Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $19.67 billion $1.99 billion 16.03 GE HealthCare Technologies Competitors $2.81 billion $246.11 million 4.21

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. GE HealthCare Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies 11.02% 24.95% 6.38% GE HealthCare Technologies Competitors -26.13% -30.12% -6.94%

Dividends

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GE HealthCare Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 40.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GE HealthCare Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 3 8 1 2.83 GE HealthCare Technologies Competitors 762 3706 7494 285 2.60

GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $88.27, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies have a potential upside of 38.39%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE HealthCare Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

GE HealthCare Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE HealthCare Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 2.72, indicating that their average share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

