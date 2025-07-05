Reviewing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Investar has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Community and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 2 1 3.33 Investar 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Investar has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than First Community.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community and Investar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $103.43 million 1.91 $13.95 million $1.98 13.00 Investar $158.07 million 1.39 $20.25 million $2.19 10.22

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 14.48% 10.70% 0.78% Investar 13.99% 8.60% 0.75%

Summary

First Community beats Investar on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

