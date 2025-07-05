Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.