Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Catawba River Capital

Catawba River Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.7% of Catawba River Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.58.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $545.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

