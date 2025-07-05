Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.44 and traded as high as C$42.52. Quebecor shares last traded at C$42.52, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

