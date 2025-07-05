Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

