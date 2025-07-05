Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 3.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

