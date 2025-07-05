Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,778,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

