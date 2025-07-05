Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after buying an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $30.47 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

