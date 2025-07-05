Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $154.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

