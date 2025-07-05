Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

