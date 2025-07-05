Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $114,000 in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,090,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.19. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10.58%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.57%.

(Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

