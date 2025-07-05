Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IWM opened at $223.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.