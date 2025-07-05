PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $109.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

