PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.99.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

