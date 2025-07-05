ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.21 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.83). ProVen VCT shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.83), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.12. The firm has a market cap of £161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.02.

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 67.04%.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

