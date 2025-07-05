Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – July 2nd

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize products and processes at the molecular or atomic scale. These firms apply nanoscale science to create advanced materials, electronics, medical therapies and energy solutions with novel properties. Investing in nanotechnology stocks can offer high-growth potential but also carries elevated scientific and market risks due to the sector’s emerging and complex nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE ONTO traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.23. 93,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,113. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. 71,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 820,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,894. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

See Also