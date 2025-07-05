Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $108,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

