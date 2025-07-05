Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,884 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Quest Diagnostics worth $96,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.99 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

