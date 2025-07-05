Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $85.34 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $85,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average of $249.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

