Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.69 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $104,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

