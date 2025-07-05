Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $131,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.04.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4%

GEV opened at $517.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $532.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.