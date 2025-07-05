Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $97.00 price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

PRAX stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.60. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 50.42% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

