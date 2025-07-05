Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76. 1,295,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,717,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Pony AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

About Pony AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth about $19,334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

