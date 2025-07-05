Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76. 1,295,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,717,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
