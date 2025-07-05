PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Sells $27,251.70 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $27,251.70. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 95,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,750.33. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Agena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $28,071.30.

On Monday, June 23rd, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,686.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $28,890.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,890.90.

On Monday, June 16th, Joel Agena sold 20,491 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $29,302.13.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 2.2%

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,381,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 368,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,983 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 723,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYPS. Benchmark upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

