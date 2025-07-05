Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $213,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,037 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SRE opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

