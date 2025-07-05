Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

