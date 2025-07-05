Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 21.9% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

