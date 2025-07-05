Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Buys 250 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,702,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,334,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,471,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,342,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,974,000 after purchasing an additional 211,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

