Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.27 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

