PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Stock Down 0.6%

PDD stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.