Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $720.90 and last traded at $718.03, with a volume of 71017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $711.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.00 and a 200 day moving average of $643.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

