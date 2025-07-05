Pamela D. Johnson Sells 5,495 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,495 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $73,687.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,883.70. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OppFi Price Performance
NYSE:OPFI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPFI. Stephens assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
