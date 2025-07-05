Pamela D. Johnson Sells 5,495 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,495 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $73,687.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,883.70. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OppFi by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in OppFi by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 123,438 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPFI. Stephens assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

