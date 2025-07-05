Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.90 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.83). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.76), with a volume of 58,491 shares traded.
Pacific Assets Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 344.46. The company has a market cap of £420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.38.
Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The investment trust reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Assets had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 70.84%.
About Pacific Assets
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
