Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Acquired by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital makes up about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

OXLC stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

