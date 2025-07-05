Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,186. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $173.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

