Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in International Paper by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,343.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 37.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

