Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $231.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

