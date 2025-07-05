Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

