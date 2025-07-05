Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Holdings Boosted by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Optex Systems worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Optex Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Optex Systems Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPXS opened at $12.02 on Friday. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Optex Systems

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 47,700 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $557,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,870.08. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,316.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,993.81. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Articles

